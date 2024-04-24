Andrew Harris to Retire as Member of Winnipeg Blue Bombers

WINNIPEG — Andrew Harris will wrap up his illustrious CFL career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.

That’s when the veteran running back will sign a one-day contract with his hometown team to retire in Blue and Gold.

Harris, 37, began playing amateur football for the Eastman Raiders in Steinbach before playing for his high school teams, the Grant Park Pirates and Oak Park Raiders and then the Vancouver Island Raiders junior program. He turned professional with the B.C. Lions in 2009.

Harris signed with the Blue Bombers as a free agent in 2016 and was also part of the 2021 Blue Bombers Grey Cup championship team. He later signed with the Toronto Argonauts in 2022, helping lead them to another title — his fourth Grey Cup, including one with the Lions in 2011.

Harris and Blue Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller will formally sign the contract Saturday night at The Met downtown, prior to the red-carpet premiere for the documentary of his life, “Running Back Relentless.”

Watch the trailer below: