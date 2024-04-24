Manitoba Traffic Stop Nets Cocaine Seizure

A traffic stop by Manitoba RCMP east of Winnipeg led to the seizure of cocaine late last month.

Police pulled over a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway the evening of March 29 in the RM of Reynolds.

They believed the driver to be in possession of a controlled substance and conducted a search. Officers located a sophisticated aftermarket compartment in the rear of the SUV containing 61 kilograms of cocaine.

Officers seized the cocaine and took the driver — a 29-year-old man from Alberta — into custody.

Charges haven’t yet been laid and RCMP continue to investigate.