Home » News » Manitoba Traffic Stop Nets Cocaine Seizure

Manitoba Traffic Stop Nets Cocaine Seizure

April 24, 2024 3:05 PM | News


Cocaine Seizure

Cocaine seized during a traffic stop in the RM of Reynolds on March 29, 2024. (RCMP HANDOUT)

A traffic stop by Manitoba RCMP east of Winnipeg led to the seizure of cocaine late last month.

Police pulled over a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway the evening of March 29 in the RM of Reynolds.

They believed the driver to be in possession of a controlled substance and conducted a search. Officers located a sophisticated aftermarket compartment in the rear of the SUV containing 61 kilograms of cocaine.

Officers seized the cocaine and took the driver — a 29-year-old man from Alberta — into custody.

Charges haven’t yet been laid and RCMP continue to investigate.


Meta has been blocking Canadian news from its platforms, Facebook and Instagram, since August 1, 2023 in response to Canada’s Online News Act. To ensure you don’t miss the local news that matters to you, please subscribe to our free daily e-mail newsletter and add ChrisD.ca to your bookmarks and smartphone home screen. You can also follow us on Google News.

Tags: Crime | Drugs | Manitoba | RCMP

TRENDING VIDEOS