Charges Laid in Fatal Winnipeg Shooting

Winnipeg police have charged a man in connection to a city homicide last month.

On March 16, officers responded to a suite in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue for a report of an individual in distress.

Police located 35-year-old Robert Clayton Smith unresponsive after being shot. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.

On Tuesday, police arrested Maxim Dale Garneau, 27, at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

Garneau has been charged with first-degree murder and remains in custody.