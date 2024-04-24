Winnipeg Firefighters Tackle Three Residential Blazes

Winnipeg firefighters were kept busy on Tuesday, responding to three separate residential fires.

The first call came in just after 9 a.m. at a two-storey residential dwelling in the 600 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the structure and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Residents were able to safely evacuate and no injuries were reported.

Most of the damage was contained to the room where the fire started. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The second blaze occurred at a single-storey home in the 800 block of Prince Rupert Avenue.

Crews arrived shortly after 11 a.m. to find smoke coming from the structure. The scene was deemed under control by around 11:45 a.m.

Occupants of the house self-evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Preliminary investigations suggest the cause of the fire was accidental, caused by an electrical malfunction.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Winnipeg firefighters were called to a fire in a three-storey apartment building in the 700 block of Tache Avenue.

Crews entered the building and located the fire in one of the suites. It was declared under control roughly 20 minutes later.

One resident was assessed by on-scene paramedics but didn’t require transport to hospital. No other injuries were reported. Crews searched the suite and located a dog deceased.

Preliminary observations suggest the fire was accidental, caused by unattended cooking.