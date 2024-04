Police say a four-year-old boy has died after he ran into traffic in Brandon, Man.

Witnesses told police that the child ran out of a business parking lot in Brandon on Monday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m.

Police said the boy hit the side of a trailer that was being towed by a half-ton truck that was travelling westbound on Victoria Avenue..

The boy was taken to the Winnipeg Children’s Hospital by air ambulance, but he later died of his injuries.