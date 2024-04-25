Man Charged With Two Counts of First Degree Murder in 2021 Northern Manitoba Double Slaying

Manitoba RCMP say they have arrested a man and charged him with the slayings of two people in Northlands Denesuline First Nation in 2021.

First responders were first called to a house fire on Sept. 9, 2021 in the northern Manitoba community. When they were able to examine the scene, they found the remains of Brent Denechezhe, 31, and Leona Tssessaze, 24.

RCMP Major Crime Services says the pair were at Denechezhe’s home that evening along with another man. The man left the home after there was a disagreement and came back with a gun, said RCMP on Thursday.

At this point, the pair were shot dead, said RCMP.

The man then left, then returned to the home, which then burned down.

Autopsies confirmed the victims died before the fire, said RCMP.

On Monday, RCMP arrested Leon Paul Mercredi, 22, who is originally from Northlands Denesuline First Nation, but left after the homicides occured, said police. He was arrested in Fond du Lac, Sask.

He is in custody in Winnipeg.

The RCMP continues to investigate asks anyone with knowledge to call the tipline at 431-489-8112. While information is still being sought, investigators do not believe anyone else is involved in the shooting.

“The conclusion we have here today could not have happened without three things – the strength and courage of Brent and Leona’s mothers, Veronique and Ellen; the assistance of the people of Northlands Denesuline First Nation; and the tenacity and dedication of our investigators,” said Superintendent Rob Lasson, Officer in Charge of Manitoba RCMP Major Crime Services.

“While we have been able to provide some answers to Leona and Brent’s families, we cannot take away their immense loss. Our condolences go out to the families and the community, and we hope the arrest of a suspect helps them on their healing journey.”