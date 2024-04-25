Man Dies After Stabbing in Pukatawagan
April 25, 2024 10:51 AM | News
RCMP are investigating the death of a 42-year-old man in Pukatawagan. (RCMP.GC.CA)
RCMP say they are investigating a homicide after a man was stabbed in Pukatawagan.
Police said they were called to the nursing station on Apr. 23 at about 7:45 a.m. after they were notified about an injured man.
The man, 42, died at the station. His name has not been released.
The RCMP Major Crime Services unit went to the community to help investigate and a man, Sky Columb, 27, was arrested and has been charged with Second Degree Murder.
He is in custody.
Meta has been blocking Canadian news from its platforms, Facebook and Instagram, since August 1, 2023 in response to Canada’s Online News Act. To ensure you don’t miss the local news that matters to you, please subscribe to our free daily e-mail newsletter and add ChrisD.ca to your bookmarks and smartphone home screen. You can also follow us on Google News.