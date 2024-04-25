Goldeyes Re-Sign Superstar Outfielder Max Murphy

Take note, Fish fans — Max Murphy is coming back.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the re-signing of outfielder Murphy on Thursday.

He was named the league’s Player of the Year for his brilliant run production in 2022, one of the most prolific in American Association history.

Last season, he hit 26 home runs, and finished with 84 RBIs, 391 at bats, played 99 games and had a slugging percentage of .548

“Murphy has been named to multiple mid-season and post-season All-Star teams during his time in the league, which has spanned six seasons and 504 games. He enters the upcoming season just one home run shy of 100 in the American Association,” said the Goldeyes in a press release

The native of Robbinsdale, Minn. has hit .287 during his professional career, with 142 home runs, 216 doubles, and 601 RBIs.

“I’m sure I share in Goldeyes fans’ excitement that we are getting Max back,” said manager Logan Watkins.

“He has been one of the premiere players in the league for the last several years and will go down as an all-time Goldeyes great. He is still in the prime of his career and he turns an already strong lineup into one of the best in the league on paper.”

Winnipeg now has 22 players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.

The 2024 season begins for the Fish on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on May 9. The Home Opener will happen May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.