Man Dies After Stabbing in Pukatawagan

RCMP say they are investigating a homicide after a man was stabbed in Pukatawagan.

Police said they were called to the nursing station on Apr. 23 at about 7:45 a.m. after they were notified about an injured man.

The man, 42, died at the station. His name has not been released.

The RCMP Major Crime Services unit went to the community to help investigate and a man, Sky Columb, 27, was arrested and has been charged with Second Degree Murder.

He is in custody.