Take Pride Winnipeg Receives $46,000 in Funding

Winnipeg’s Take Pride program is getting a $46,000 boost as spring clean up continues in the city.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Tracy Schmidt made the announcement Thursday, saying the grant will be used for education purposes.

“We are immensely proud of our beautiful province and I am pleased to offer our government’s support to Take Pride Winnipeg,” said Schmidt.

“Small steps like picking up litter can have a big impact in our communities and we would like to thank Take Pride Winnipeg for its role in making Manitoba cleaner and greener.”

Take Pride Winnipeg partners with community groups, schools and businesses across the province to help remove trash on streets, parks and playgrounds every spring. They also run educational programming in Manitoba.

“Take Pride Winnipeg would like to thank the Manitoba government for this funding, which is helping deliver programs that keep our communities clean,” said Tom Ethans, executive director, Take Pride Winnipeg.

“If every person in Manitoba picks up a piece of litter, that’s over a million pieces of litter off the ground.”