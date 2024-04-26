A Road Long Travelled: City Council Paves Way for Abinojii Mikanah, Taapweewin Names

Winnipeg city council has approved changes to the street renaming bylaw and soon the names Abinojii Mikanah and Taapweewin Way will become official.

Council made the change on Apr. 25, which allows them to rename Bishop Grandin Boulevard and Grandin Street to Abinojii Mikanah and Taapweewin Way, respectively.

The change has been in the works for a couple of years, and included consultation with Indigenous groups and elders, with the goal of honouring “the experiences of Indigenous residential and day school survivors, and the children who didn’t make it home,” said the City in a press release.

The roads were named after Bishop Vital-Justin Grandin, who lobbied the federal government numerous times to build Residential Schools in Winnipeg.

“The City will now complete the registration of survey plans with the Winnipeg Land Titles Office. It’s anticipated that this process will take approximately three to four weeks to conclude. After that, we will begin notifying property owners and occupants of homes and businesses impacted by the name changes,” said the City.

Once that is complete, overhead signs will be changed and then street name signs, said the City, which will require temporary and intermittent lane and road closures.

A formal renaming ceremony, guided by Indigenous Elders, will happen in June.