First Baseman Gio Brusa Traded to Winnipeg Goldeyes

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have a new infielder.

Gio Brusa, 30, joins the Fish from Gastonia of the Atlantic League, as part of a trade made on Dec. 15, 2022. That transaction saw pitcher Bryan Blanton sent to the club in North Carolina.

Brusa played with both the Kane County Cougars and Kansas City Monarchs, where he hit a combined .258 average

Brusa was chosen in the sixth round of the 2016 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the San Francisco Giants out of University of the Pacific (Stockton, Calif.). He spent four seasons in the Giants’ system, reaching the Class-AAA level with the Pacific Coast League’s Sacramento River Cats in 2019, said the Goldeyes.

“Acquiring Gio is an unexpected lift to our lineup. He is an older guy who has shown he can hit with a ton of power and should contribute to the middle of our lineup in a big way,” said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins.

“The last piece to the puzzle was at first base and I think we found a great option in Gio.”

Winnipeg now has 23 players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.