No one was hurt after a fire in the West End Thursday night.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said they responded to a fire in a single-family home on Dominion Street at 10:23 p.m.

Once there, they found light smoke wafting from the house, and launched an interior fire attack. The fire was under control by 10:38 p.m.

Everyone in the house made it out with no injuries. The fire appears to have been accidental after something caught fire when placed too close to a light bulb.