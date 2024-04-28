Wesmen Welcome Texas Talent and Strengthen Sisterly Bond

The University of Winnipeg’s Wesmen Volleyball program is expanding its roster with the addition of Kate Schrader, a standout talent hailing from Katy, Texas.

At 6 feet 3 inches tall, Schrader brings formidable skills as a middle blocker/right side to the team, marking only the second recruit from Texas in Wesmen Volleyball history.

Schrader, committed to joining coach Phil Hudson‘s Wesmen women’s team as part of the Class of 2024, will pursue pre-law studies while enjoying five years of eligibility. What adds a special touch to her arrival in Winnipeg is the familial connection — she will be joining her sister Hannah, who, as a Class of 2021 recruit, was the program’s first-ever Texas commitment.

For Schrader, volleyball runs in the family, with her older sister serving as an early influence. Reflecting on her journey, she said, “I was the younger kid so I had to go watch her. But it was so fascinating… and that’s when I gained interest in volleyball because, obviously, as the younger sister you want to copy your older sister.”

“Kate is an excellent athlete and at 6’2 she has the ability to play the game well above the net,” said Hudson.

“She has experience playing both middle and right side side, and she has a live arm, a solid skill base and an exuberant personality. We look forward to watching Kate develop as a Wesmen over the next few years.”

Schrader’s decision to join the Wesmen wasn’t just about her own aspirations — it was also about seeking her sister’s blessing and ensuring a seamless transition.

“My sister and my parents really believed in me… I didn’t want to intrude on my sister so I had to really talk to her and make sure she would want me to come along, and when she said yes that’s when I knew it was perfect for me,” she said.