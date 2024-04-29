Winnipeg Goldeyes Bolster Pitching Roster with New Signings

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed right-handed pitchers Grant Townsend and Brady Schanuel in a move that will fortify their pitching lineup.

Grant Townsend joins the Goldeyes after a stint with the Bravos de León in the Mexican League. The 26-year-old showcased his skills in 36 appearances last season, primarily out of the bullpen, amassing a 2-1 record alongside a 5.66 earned run average over 41.1 innings.

Townsend’s journey into professional baseball began when he was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 34th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft from Oral Roberts University.

Commenting on Townsend’s signing, Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins expressed optimism, highlighting Townsend’s potential impact on the team’s bullpen.

“Grant is another good pickup for us,” said Watkins. “Last season was his first year back coming off injury and held his own in the Mexican league. Before he was hurt, he showed he has the ability to strike guys out, and I’m hoping he becomes a big part of our bullpen.”

Meanwhile, Brady Schanuel, a product of the University of Iowa, brings his talents to Winnipeg following a four-season tenure in the Milwaukee Brewers’ organization. The 27-year-old pitcher showcased his prowess with the Class-A Advanced Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, boasting a combined 6-2 record and a 4.19 ERA over 66 appearances during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Watkins acknowledged the pitcher’s recovery from injury and anticipated his performance on the field.

“Brady is another pitcher coming off an injury,” Watkins said. “He has had very high strikeout numbers in the past which suggests his stuff is great. I’m looking forward to seeing how he throws for us.”

With the addition of Townsend and Schanuel, the Winnipeg Goldeyes have solidified their roster to 25 players for the upcoming 2024 season. As spring training approaches on May 1, American Association clubs can carry up to 30 players as they prepare for the season ahead.