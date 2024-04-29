Home » Entertainment » Mother Mother Announces 2025 Canadian Winter Tour, Coming to Winnipeg in February

Mother Mother Announces 2025 Canadian Winter Tour, Coming to Winnipeg in February

April 29, 2024 12:18 PM | Entertainment


Mother Mother is coming to Winnipeg in February. (Mackenzie Walker/Warner Music)

Canadian alt-rock favorites Mother Mother will soon be back on the road

The band announced an 11-date Canadian tour kicking off Feb. 18, 2025 in Victoria, BC. They will play in Winnipeg on Feb. 25 at the Canada Life Centre.

The tour supports their latest album, “Grief Chapter,” and follows a string of nearly sold-out shows with Cavetown this summer.

Joining Mother Mother on all dates will be singer/songwriter Cavetown and indie-pop trio Cannons.

Tickets go on sale with an artist presale starting Apr. 30 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by general public sales on May 3 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.


Meta has been blocking Canadian news from its platforms, Facebook and Instagram, since August 1, 2023 in response to Canada’s Online News Act. To ensure you don’t miss the local news that matters to you, please subscribe to our free daily e-mail newsletter and add ChrisD.ca to your bookmarks and smartphone home screen. You can also follow us on Google News.

Tags:

TRENDING VIDEOS