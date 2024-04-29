Teenager Injured After Being Struck by Train in Winnipeg

A 16-year-old male is recovering in stable condition after being struck by a train yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the scene near the 2400 block of Pembina Highway at about 4:30 pm on Sunday. The Winnipeg Fire and Ambulance Service found the teenager and provided immediate medical care for what were initially reported as life-altering injuries.

Police said the young man was transported to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable. His family has been notified of the incident.

The Winnipeg Police Service, along with CN Police, are investigating the cause of the incident, which appears to be accidental.

This event serves as a reminder to the public to exercise extreme caution around active railway lines, said police.