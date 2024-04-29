Winnipeg Sea Bears Sign Darius Days, All-Star and Former NBA Rockets Player

The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced on Monday that they have signed forward Darius Days, adding a talented scorer and rebounder to their roster.

Days, a 6-foot-7 forward, comes to Winnipeg after two seasons with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League. He impressed in the G League, earning Second-Team All-League honors in 2022-23 and named G League Player of the Month in March 2024. Days averaged 16 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in 2023-24.

“Darius brings NBA experience and outstanding three-point shooting to our front court,” said Sea Bears head coach and general manager Mike Taylor. “We are excited about his potential in Winnipeg.”

Days also played four games with the Houston Rockets in the 2022-23 NBA season. Before entering the G League, he played four years at Louisiana State University, where he was a Second-Team All-Southeastern Conference selection as a senior.

Days is a versatile player who can score from three-point range and contribute on the defensive end, said Taylor. He is expected to be a key contributor for the Sea Bears as they look to compete for a championship in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL).

The Sea Bears open training camp on May 13 and begin their regular season on May 22 against the Saskatchewan Rattlers. Their home opener is set for May 24 against the defending CEBL champions, the Scarborough Shooting Stars.