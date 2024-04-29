Winnipeg’s Water Meter Reading Program Starts Wednesday

Now that Winnipeg is fully into spring, the City’s annual water meter reading program is set to begin.

The program will start on May 1 and will continue until Aug. 30. Meter readers will be making the rounds to Winnipeg homes weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeggers can spot a water meter reader by their uniform, with a City of Winnipeg logo, and carrying a hand-held device. They will also have photo ID, and people are reminded to ask for this ID before the reader is allowed into their home.

Meter readers will knock at front and side doors, but not back doors. Dogs should be secured in another room or in a kennel before the readers go into the house.

“We require at least one accurate meter reading per year from each household. If a homeowner isn’t at home when we visit, a meter reading card will be left with instructions on how to provide an accurate meter reading,” said the City.