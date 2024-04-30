Green Action Centre Launches Bike Everywhere Month For May

Manitoba’s Green Action Centre kicks off a month-long celebration of active transportation with the introduction of Bike Everywhere Month in May.

Previously known as Bike to School Month, the annual event urges students, educators, and families to embrace biking and rolling as primary modes of travel.

Throughout May, individuals are encouraged to pedal or roll to school, activities, and errands.

“Studies show biking and rolling to school improves students’ concentration, leading to a more enjoyable and productive school day,” said Ariel Desrochers, spokesperson at Green Action Centre, “It also integrates sustainable practice into students’ daily routines.”

Bike Everywhere Month offers a variety of activities tailored for students of all ages. From mapping out routes to participating in street redesign projects, there is also a collaboration with Green Kids Inc. with an afternoon of cycling and theatre at Assiniboine Park.

“We hope the programming and resources can help families and teachers change up their routines and incorporate cycling and rolling,” Desrochers said.

“These activities ultimately help reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality, and start the day in a fun and safe manner.”

Families, educators, and administrators interested in joining the movement can find more information and register for Bike Everywhere Month here.