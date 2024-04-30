Lac du Bonnet RCMP Traffic Stop Results in Cocaine, Cannabis Find

A traffic stop on Hwy. 11 resulted in a drug bust last week.

Lac Du Bonnet RCMP stopped a vehicle on the highway at about 11:45 p.m. last Tuesday. RCMP said the vehicle was stopped “as part of an ongoing investigation.”

The driver, a 46-year-old woman from the RM of Alexander, and her passenger, a 34-year-old man from Lac du Bonnet, were arrested.

Inside the vehicle, police said they found “a quantity of cocaine and illegal cannabis.”

Officers then raided a house in Lac du Bonnet and police said they found more cocaine, illegal cannabis, psilocybin, cash, and other drug-related paraphernalia.

The investigation continues.