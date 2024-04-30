Home » News » Lac du Bonnet RCMP Traffic Stop Results in Cocaine, Cannabis Find

Lac du Bonnet RCMP Traffic Stop Results in Cocaine, Cannabis Find

April 30, 2024 6:08 PM | News


Drugs found at a Lac du Bonnet home in April, 2024. (Manitoba RCMP/Supplied.)

A traffic stop on Hwy. 11 resulted in a drug bust last week.

Lac Du Bonnet RCMP stopped a vehicle on the highway at about 11:45 p.m. last Tuesday. RCMP said the vehicle was stopped “as part of an ongoing investigation.”

The driver, a 46-year-old woman from the RM of Alexander, and her passenger, a 34-year-old man from Lac du Bonnet, were arrested.

Inside the vehicle, police said they found “a quantity of cocaine and illegal cannabis.”

Officers then raided a house in Lac du Bonnet and police said they found more cocaine, illegal cannabis, psilocybin, cash, and other drug-related paraphernalia.

The investigation continues.


Meta has been blocking Canadian news from its platforms, Facebook and Instagram, since August 1, 2023 in response to Canada’s Online News Act. To ensure you don’t miss the local news that matters to you, please subscribe to our free daily e-mail newsletter and add ChrisD.ca to your bookmarks and smartphone home screen. You can also follow us on Google News.

Tags:

TRENDING VIDEOS