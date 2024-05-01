Home » News » Dauphin RCMP Respond to Disturbance, Seize Airsoft Gun Following Pursuit

Dauphin RCMP Respond to Disturbance, Seize Airsoft Gun Following Pursuit

May 1, 2024 12:47 PM | News


Dauphin RCMP found this airsoft gun after arresting both suspects. (RCMP/Supplied.)

RCMP say officers from the Dauphin detachment swiftly responded to a report of a disturbance and assault at a residence on Dunfield Avenue in Dauphin early Wednesday.

Upon their arrival, law enforcement encountered two male suspects fleeing the scene. While one suspect complied with police instructions and was peacefully arrested, the other was observed brandishing what appeared to be a firearm.

The weapon was discharged towards a home and then aimed at officers before being discarded by the fleeing suspect. Following a brief foot chase, officers successfully nabbed the second suspect.

The firearm was an airsoft gun, a replica firearm commonly used in recreational activities.

Returning to the scene on Dunfield Avenue, officers found a 17-year-old male with injuries consistent with airsoft gun wounds. Despite the injuries, the individual declined medical assistance.

Both suspects, aged 16 and hailing from Dauphin and Brandon respectively, were taken into police custody where they remain under investigation.

The investigation continues.


