Follow Your Nose: Winnipegosis RCMP Police Service Dog and Handler Rescue Infant

RCMP say a K9 and his handler rescued an infant after the child was taken from a home in Winnipegosis.

Winnipegosis RCMP said they got a call at about 2:35 p.m. on Apr. 18 about a man who had threatened people in a home, claiming to have a gun. The man, who was known to the residents, then took the child and drove away

A short time later, say police, they tracked the car down and the man ran out of the vehicle with the child and flee into the bush.

Police said the temperatures were below 0C and the child was not dressed for the weather.

RCMP called in Police Service Dog, Marook, and his handler. The pair were able to track the man and the boy through two kilometres in a heavily treed area. The man was taken into custody, and the infant was handed over to Emergency Medical Services.

The child was not hurt, and the man did not have a gun on him.

The 26-year-old male was charged with Flight From Peace Officer, Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm, and two counts of Uttering Threats Against a Person.

The man remains in custody. Manook remains a good boy.