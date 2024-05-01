Former Winnipeg Blue Bombers President Lyle Bauer Dead at 65

Lyle Bauer, a former player, manager, team president, and community activist with the Winnipeg Football Club, has passed away at the age of 65.

It was confirmed Wednesday by his family and the Never Alone Cancer Foundation, an organization he co-founded in 2004 after being diagnosed with throat cancer.

Wade Miller, President & CEO of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, acknowledged Bauer’s contributions, highlighting his roles as a player, assistant general manager, and team president.

“He helped guide the team through some difficult challenges at the turn of the millennium and was a key component in the franchise’s rebirth in the early 2000s.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, his friends across the Canadian Football League and those he helped through the Never Alone Foundation.”

Originally from Saskatoon, Bauer played college football at Weber State University before joining the CFL.

He debuted with the Blue Bombers in 1982, forging a reputation as one of the team’s toughest players until his retirement in 1991. Bauer, a three-time Grey Cup champion, was honored with induction into the WFC Hall of Fame in 1998.

Transitioning to the front office post-retirement, Bauer served as assistant GM from 1992 to 1995, contributing to Grey Cup appearances in 1992 and 1993.

Returning as President and CEO in 2000, he navigated the franchise through financial uncertainty, overseeing on-field success with Grey Cup appearances in 2001 and 2007. Amidst his leadership, Bauer also battled cancer.

Stepping down in December 2009, Bauer assumed the role of Calgary Stampeders president from 2010 to 2013.