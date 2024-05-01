Woman Dead After Shooting in Lake St. Martin First Nation

RCMP say a woman is dead after a shooting in Gypsumville.

Police said they were called to a home Wednesday at 9 a.m. after being told of a shooting in Lake St. Martin First Nation. Police found a woman who had died at the scene.

The woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and the shooting does not appear to be random, said police.

No other information was given. RCMP say they will have more information as it becomes available.