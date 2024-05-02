City Reveals St. James Civic Centre Expansion Design

Winnipeg residents are being invited to take a peek at the final design of the St. James Civic Centre expansion project.

Public feedback helped shape the design of the expanded facility, which will include new multi-purpose meeting rooms, a studio, a new kitchen, and an expanded viewing area for the swimming pool.

Additional upgrades included administrative space and shared program space for the St. James Assiniboia 55+ Centre, improvements to the hall, main building entry, and washrooms, along with parking lot upgrades.

The city expects construction to begin this winter, with an anticipated opening in fall 2026. Construction will be staged in phases, and there will be impacts to programs and services to accommodate the work.

Residents can view the final design of the project online, or by attending an information session at the St. James Civic Centre, 2055 Ness Avenue, on May 16, 2024 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The $17 million project is being funded through all three levels of government.