Vape Pen Battery to Blame in Winnipeg House Fire

An early morning fire Thursday in Winnipeg’s St. John’s neighbourhood is being blamed on a vape pen battery overheating.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to a two-storey residential dwelling in the 300 block of Anderson Avenue just before 7 a.m.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the structure and quickly extinguished the flames.

Two people were assessed by paramedics at the scene, including one person who was transported to hospital in unstable condition.

Fire officials say the fire was accidental, caused by the overheating of the lithium-ion battery.