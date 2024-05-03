Jim Cuddy to Play Burton Cummings Theatre in October

Canadian singer-songwriter Jim Cuddy is returning to Winnipeg in the fall as part of a coast-to-coast tour.

Cuddy will perform at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Saturday, October 26 in support of his new solo album, “All The World Fades Away.”

“You sort of enter a dream state when you begin writing,” Cuddy said of his new album, in a release. “And I’ve begun to wonder why some images have stayed with me over the years and others haven’t. So yes, this album is about looking back. However, I tried to make sure the record is affirming of life as it is now, reflecting how much I like where I’m at today. It’s not wrapping up or being nostalgic for old times. It’s just… surveying.”

Cuddy’s new album is available on June 14.

Tickets for the Winnipeg show go on sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.