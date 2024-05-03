Reduced Speeds Coming to Seasonal Bike Routes

The City of Winnipeg is reducing the speeds on four city streets as part of the seasonal bike route program.

Signage indicating a reduced speed limit will begin today on the following streets:

Lyndale Drive – Cromwell Street to Gauvin Street (30 km/h)

Wellington Crescent – Academy Road to Academy Road/Maryland Street (30 km/h)

Churchill Drive between Hay Street and Jubilee Avenue (30 km/h)

Kilkenny Drive between Burgess Avenue and Kings Drive / Kings Drive between Kilkenny Drive and Patricia Avenue (40 km/h)

The speed limit reduction will be phased in over the next week and remain in place 24/7 through late October.

Turn requirements at select intersections throughout each route will be added following the City of Winnipeg’s spring clean-up operations and will be in place weekends in May, June, September, and October, and 24/7 through July and August.