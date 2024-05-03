Winnipeg Blue Bombers Hosting Canada Day Celebrations

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are planning to host a Canada Day celebration at Princess Auto Stadium.

The football club announced Friday that it’s partnering with the stadium’s namesake company for a party on July 1.

“We’re excited to offer a day full of free activities that cater to all ages and a stunning fireworks show, launched from the top West side of the stadium to light up the city skyline,” said Wade Miller, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club, in a release.

The event kicks off at noon from the tailgate stage, featuring cultural performances and live music from local bands and DJs. A variety of food trucks will be on scene, with family-friendly activities throughout the stadium grounds including a local makers market, face painting, magicians, and inflatables.

The mainstage inside the stadium kicks off at 3 p.m. with more live local music including Brandi Vezina, Neighbour Andy, Catie St. Germain and Indian City ahead of headliner Sam Roberts Band with special guest Doc Walker.

Admission is free. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for Manitoba Harvest. No ticket is required for access to the tailgate celebration from 12-7 p.m. Main stage tickets are free and can be secured at bluebombers.com/CanadaDay. The event will run until approximately 10:30 p.m.