Scooby to the Rescue: WFPS Introduces Arson-Detection Dog

Who’s a good doggo? That would be Scooby.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service has welcomed an arson-detection K9 to help investigate fires.

The animal is trained to sniff out and alert his handlers to the presence of accelerants used to ignite or spread a fire.

“We see a high rate of fires in Winnipeg, so having Scooby as a member of our team really gives us a nose up on arsonists,” said Christian Schmidt, chief of the WFPS.

“Scooby will provide a significant advantage to our Fire Investigations Branch, providing advanced detection, allowing investigators to collect compelling evidence to assist Winnipeg Police Service and crown prosecutors with arrests and successful convictions. Scooby will also assist with public education and arson deterrence initiatives.”

The WFPS says accelerant detection K9s can process a fire scene quicker, saving resources and time, and decreasing fire investigator fatigue.

Scooby graduated from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Canine Division Accelerant Detection program in Front Royal, Virginia, on April 26. His assignment with the WFPS came through collaboration with ATF Attaché to Canada at the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa.

