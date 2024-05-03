Two Charged as Police Thwart Explosive Plot in Manitoba

Winnipeg police have charged two people after seizing firearms and large quantities of explosive substances.

Police say they became aware of an explosion that had previously occurred in Headingley, Manitoba. Officers then learned that the same suspects involved in this previous explosion were potentially conspiring to detonate another.

Additional law enforcement agencies, including RCMP, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team (NWEST), were brought in.

On Thursday, officers executed two search warrants at home in west Winnipeg and Headingley. Numerous firearms, ammunition, and large quantities of explosive substances were seized at the scene.

Evan Luke Reimer, 24, and a 23-year-old man were arrested.

Reimer has been charged with three counts of possession of a firearm, as well as unlawful possession of explosives and theft under $5,000.

The 23-year-old is facing firearm-related offences and has been released on an undertaking.

Police say additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses.

