Students Planning Pro-Palestinian Encampment at University of Manitoba

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Students at the University of Manitoba are planning an encampment next week to show solidarity with Palestinians.

The university says in a statement that it is aware of a protest encampment being planned for May 7-9 at the Fort Garry Campus in Winnipeg.

A group known as Students for Justice in Palestine says on social media that the encampment will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day and is for students only.

Among the group’s demands is a call for the University of Manitoba to boycott Israeli institutions that it says are “complicit in violations of human rights.”

The university says it supports the right to assemble and protest but also warns that any activities that violate laws, risk physical safety or disrupt school business will not be permitted.

Similar encampments have been established in recent days at university campuses across Canada and the United States in response to the Israel-Hamas war.