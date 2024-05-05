Two Teens Arrested After Northern Manitoba Homicide

Manitoba RCMP have arrested two teens after a homicide in Easterville on Saturday.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the northern community at around 1:45 a.m.

Officers located a 32-year-old woman in critical condition, who later succumbed to her injuries.

A second victim, a 35-year-old woman, was located a short distance away with non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to hospital in Winnipeg where she remains in stable condition.

Two girls, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested in relation to the homicide. They remain in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.

South Indian Lake homicide

Meanwhile, Manitoba RCMP are also investigating after a man was located deceased in a wooded area outside of South Indian Lake on Saturday evening.

Police say the 61-year-old man was found with obvious injuries. His death is being treated as a homicide.

No further information was immediately available.