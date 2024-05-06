Person Rescued from the Assiniboine River on Sunday

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service rescued a person from the Assiniboine River on Sunday evening near the Donald Street Bridge.

Crews were called to the scene just before 5:30 p.m. as the individual was being pulled by the current towards the Red River.

The person was brought to shore and assessed by paramedics before being transported to hospital in critical condition. It’s not known how the individual entered the water or how long they were there.

“Residents are reminded to always use extreme caution around all Winnipeg waterways, including drainage ditches, culverts, streams, creeks, retention ponds, and rivers,” the city said in a release.

The WFPS says if you see someone who has gone into the water and is struggling, call 911 immediately and try to keep track of where they are.