Manitoba RCMP say an Emerson man has died following a crash on Sunday on Provincial Road 200.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 4:30 p.m., just east of Emerson, in the RM of Emerson-Franklin.

Police say a vehicle was travelling on PR 200 when it struck a guardrail, went off the road and caught on fire.

The 22-year-old man, who was the only one in the vehicle, died at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.