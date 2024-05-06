Bombers Legend Milt Stegall to Participate in Club’s Rookie Camp

The “Turtle Man” is returning to Winnipeg for one day to hang out with the Blue Bombers.
Milt Stegall, a CFL Hall of Fame receiver and franchise icon, will participate in the club’s Day 1 of rooking camp on Wednesday, May 8.
Stegall, 54, is one of the most decorated players in CFL history. He holds the league record for career touchdowns (147), most touchdowns in a season (23) and retired as the league’s all-time receiving yardage leader (15,153) – a mark that was later broken by Geroy Simon.
The practice session is scheduled to run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:55 p.m. at the field beside Winnipeg Soccer Federation South. Stegall, now 54, will also attend some team meetings that day. The session is open to fans.
