Winnipeg Jets Head Coach Rick Bowness to Retire

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has announced he’s retiring after 38 seasons in the NHL.

Bowness, 69, coached the Jets for two seasons and led the team to a 98-57-9 record during his tenure, including two Stanley Cup Playoffs appearances.

Bowness served as a coach for eight different franchises and was behind the bench for 17 playoff appearances, including trips to the finals as an associate coach with the Vancouver Canucks in 2011, as an assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2015, and as Dallas Stars head coach in 2020.

Bowness was named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award, recognizing the top head coach in the NHL.

Bowness is one of only three head coaches — along with Scotty Bowman and Pat Quinn — to serve behind the bench in five different decades. His 2,726 games as an NHL coach are the most by anyone in league history.

— With files from The Canadian Press