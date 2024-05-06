Woman Dead Following Crash in St. Vital

WINNIPEG — A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle in the St. Vital area.

Police were called to the collision involving a pedestrian at around 12:40 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Road and Chesterfield Avenue.

The 38-year-old Winnipeg woman was transported to hospital in critical condition, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and spoke to officers.

Anyone with information or dash cam video footage is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).