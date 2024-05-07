Volunteers Spruce Up Downtown Winnipeg in Annual Spring CleanUp

Downtown Winnipeg is sparkling a little bit brighter today after clean-up efforts of nearly 700 people.

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ held its annual Downtown Spring CleanUp on Tuesday, where approximately 415 bags of trash were collected over two hours.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming community support of our efforts in creating a thriving downtown that is clean, attractive and accessible for everyone,” said Kate Fenske, CEO of

Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

“This annual event is more than just picking up litter, it is an opportunity to come together as a diverse and vibrant group of community members, business owners, employees, students and residents – to make a positive impact on our city and this incredible downtown community!”

More than 60 businesses and non-profit organizations participated this year, along with hundreds of community members.

“This event is all about community, and it reflects the passion so many of us have for making our downtown clean, green and vibrant,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham.

The downtown Spring CleanUp event complements the year-round efforts of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ Wawanesa Enviro Team, who picked more than 940,000 litres of litter, removed more than 12,000 graffiti tags, and cleaned transit shelters over 5,000 times in 2023.