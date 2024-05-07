Home » News » Steinbach Seizure Nets Weapons, Drugs and $140K in Cash

Steinbach Seizure Nets Weapons, Drugs and $140K in Cash

May 7, 2024 2:45 PM | News


Steinbach Seizure

Items seized from a home in Steinbach, Manitoba on May 1, 2024. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Manitoba RCMP have arrested one woman after a large seizure in Steinbach last week.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the city on May 1, where officers seized methamphetamine, crack cocaine, psilocybin, 6 kg of illicit cannabis, 45,000 illicit cigarettes, a conducted energy weapon, a firearm and more than $140,000 in cash.

A 50-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and is facing a number of charges. She was released from custody with an upcoming court date.

RCMP continue to investigate and anticipate further arrests.


