Multiple Officers Assaulted Trying to Arrest Intoxicated Man

WINNIPEG — Multiple police officers were assaulted on Sunday while trying to arrest an intoxicated man.

Police were called to a home in the 300 block of Boyd Avenue at around 3:20 p.m., where the suspect was engaged in a fight with a family member.

As officers separated the parties, the suspect immediately physically confronted officers as they approached. As police tried to gain control of the man, he proceeded to assault officers, including disarming one officer of a Taser and biting two of the officers in the upper body, all while repeatedly threatening to kill them.

He was eventually placed under arrest before being taken to hospital, where he was sedated due to the level of intoxication by various substances. He was later medically cleared and processed by police.

Three officers sustained injuries during the incident, including two who sought treatment in hospital.