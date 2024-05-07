Winnipeg Sea Bears Opening Season on New Court

The Winnipeg Sea Bears will be playing on a new surface when they open up the 2024 CEBL season on May 24.

The Sea Bears and Basketball Manitoba have purchased a new world-class calibre court, most recently used at the NCAA Women’s Final Four tournament in Cleveland, Ohio.

The new court replaces the playing surface used for the team’s inaugural season in 2023. It was originally constructed in 1955 and moved to Manitoba in 1966 from its original location at Morehead State University.

“The previous surface will soon see retirement after 60 years of serving as the foundation for the province’s basketball heritage, seeing the province’s and the world’s most elite athletes traverse its surface and serving as the centerpiece for historic events,” the team said in a release.

The new court will help Basketball Manitoba attract other world-class basketball events to the province well into the future.

The Sea Bears face the Scarborough Shooting Stars in their home opener on May 24 at Canada Life Centre.