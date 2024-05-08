Manitoba’s Camping Season About to Begin

WINNIPEG — Camping season is fast approaching as several provincial parks open to campers this weekend.

The province says the 2024 season will officially be underway in the coming days, and visitors will notice many improvements to their favourite provincial campgrounds, including:

Redevelopment of the Nutimik Lake Museum in Whiteshell Provincial Park;

New playgrounds at Kiche Manitou in Spruce Woods, Winnipeg Beach, White Lake in Whiteshell and Whitefish Lake;

Completed work on water and wastewater treatment system upgrades at Asessippi, Birds Hill and Paint Lake provincial parks; and

New washroom and shower facility at Bakers Narrows Provincial Park.

“I know many Manitobans, like me and my family, are eager to head out to the great outdoors to camp at one of our province’s beautiful provincial parks,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Tracy Schmidt.

“We encourage all Manitobans to take the opportunity this spring and summer to explore our provincial parks and make lasting memories.”

All other provincial park campgrounds will open for the May long weekend. Manitobans can make a reservation for campsites, cabins, yurts and group-use areas through the Parks Reservation Service or by calling 1-888-482-2267.