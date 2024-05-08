Manitoba Woman Wins $200K Playing Plinko

A Sandy Bay First Nation resident had the magic touch on Wednesday after winning herself $200,000.

Nika Prince won the opportunity to play a live game of Plinko after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from a Sandy Bay convenience store on April 1.

During an event in Winnipeg, Prince stepped up to the Plinko board and dropped her chip. She was guaranteed at least $100,000 before playing but could have won up to $500,000.

“I’m very happy!” said Prince during her initial prize interview. “I was shocked that I’d won $10,000, so to find out it was also a chance to drop a chip was amazing!”

She plans on taking her kids to Disneyland with the winnings.

“I’ll have to figure out what else I’m spending it on!”