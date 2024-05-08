Trial Begins for Winnipeg Serial Killer Who Claims He Was Mentally Ill

By The Canadian Press

A Crown prosecutor has told court the man who killed four women in Winnipeg staked out homeless shelters and targeted vulnerable, Indigenous victims.

The trial of Jeremy Skibicki, who is 37, started this morning in front of Manitoba Court of King’s Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal.

The Crown alleges Skibicki acted out of hatred when he killed Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and a fourth unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

Defence lawyers say Skibicki admits to the slayings but should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

Prosecutors have told court Skibicki committed sexual acts on the women’s bodies before disposing of them.

The partial remains of Contois were found in a garbage bin and at a city-run landfill, and it’s believed the remains of Harris and Myran are at a different, privately owned landfill outside of the city.

Police have said the location of Buffalo Woman is unknown.