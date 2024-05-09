Sea Bears Sign Former NBA Draft Pick Byron Mullens

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have signed former first-round NBA draft pick, Byron Mullens.

Mullens, 35, spent five seasons in the NBA after being selected 24th overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2009 NBA Draft. Traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder on draft day, Mullens went on to play 189 games in the NBA with the Thunder, Charlotte Bobcats, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.

“I’m looking forward to playing in front of the great Winnipeg fans I’ve heard so much about,” Mullens said in a release. “We’re going to do everything we can to bring a championship to the city.”

The seven-foot centre averaged 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds across five NBA seasons, with his most significant contributions coming in Charlotte where he played 118 games from 2011 to 2013.

“His career is well documented, from top high school player in the nation to NBA first-round pick and five-year NBA career to stops in several top leagues overseas,” said head coach Mike Taylor.

“Byron has accomplished so much in the game throughout his career and we are very excited to welcome him to Winnipeg.