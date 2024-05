Chantal Kreviazuk to Perform at The Burt in October

Winnipeg-born singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk is returning to the city for a live performance this fall.

Kreviazuk will perform at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Saturday, October 5.

The concert supports the 25th anniversary of Kreviazuk’s sophomore album, Colour Moving and Still. A double LP re-release featuring bonus material and unreleased live recordings will come out on the same day.

Tickets for the Winnipeg stop go on sale Monday, May 13 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.