RCMP Vehicle Rammed by Erratic Driver on Perimeter Highway

Manitoba RCMP have arrested one man after responding to reports of a reckless driver along the Perimeter Highway near the CentrePort exit on Tuesday evening.

Witnesses described the driver of a grey Chevrolet Traverse SUV careening across lanes, swerving, changing speeds and nearly striking several vehicles.

During the ordeal, the suspect vehicle collided with another car and fled the scene. Responding officers soon spotted the erratic SUV along the Perimeter Highway near Highway 9, but the suspect failed to stop, nearly colliding with yet another vehicle.

The driver then rammed one of the police cruisers multiple times. Officers were able to box the vehicle in and eventually got it to stop, just off the Perimeter on Henderson Highway.

The driver was forcefully removed from the vehicle after refusing demands by officers. The 57-year-old Winnipeg man was taken to hospital with minor injuries before being turned back over into police custody.

He has been charged with refusing a drug recognition evaluation demand and released for an upcoming court date. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are anticipated.

One officer received minor injuries but didn’t require medical treatment.

RCMP are asking any other motorists that may have been struck by the suspect vehicle, or anyone that witnessed the incident, to contact them at (204) 984-6913.