Winnipeg Grass Fire Grows to Size of Three Football Fields

WINNIPEG — A grass fire on Wednesday night grew to the size of three football fields in the east end of the city.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to an area near Day Street and Gunn Road just after 7 p.m. to find a significant grass and brush fire.

Specialized wildland firefighting equipment was used to fight the fire, which was declared under control by around 8:05 p.m.

Rail traffic in the area was stopped as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

“Until it greens up or we get some significant rain, there is an increased risk for grass and wildland fires, particularly when we have high winds,” said Scott Wilkinson, deputy chief, Fire Rescue Operations and Training.

“Almost all wildland fires are a result of human activity. We are asking residents to be cautious and take steps to prevent these fires. It’s also important for property owners near wildland areas to properly maintain their yards to reduce their risks.”

In a typical year, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responds to approximately 200 of these types of fires within city limits.